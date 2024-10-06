Ex-AMU VC Urges SC to Address Bulldozer Action Targeting Muslims

Former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Zameer Uddin Shah has approached the Supreme Court, criticizing the increasing use of “bulldozer justice” the practice of demolishing properties of individuals accused of crimes. Shah compared these demolitions, particularly targeting Muslims, to “extrajudicial executions” without due process, including lack of show cause notices or hearings.

Shah’s plea, filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, joins ongoing petitions calling for pan-India guidelines to regulate property demolitions. The Supreme Court has already indicated plans to issue such guidelines, condemning the practice as a violation of legal principles. Other petitioners have also emphasized the need for proper notice and time for appeal before demolitions are carried out.