Honoring the Legacy of Quaid Ibrahim Sulaiman Sait

A nationwide convention will be held on November 3, 2024, in Bangalore to honor the life of Quaid Ibrahim Sulaiman Sait, a prominent leader of the Indian National League and former Member of Parliament. Known for over 60 years of service in national politics, including 40 years in Parliament, Sait championed the rights of minorities, backward classes, and the underprivileged. His leadership left a lasting impact on the socio-political fabric of India.

The event will take place across various Memon Jamatkhanas and will feature key figures, including Prof. Muhammad Sulaiman and Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Qadir, among others, as they commemorate Sait’s extraordinary legacy.