Interfaith Christmas Program Promotes Harmony in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: The Divyodaya Multi-Religious Center organized an interfaith Christmas program on December 14, aimed at fostering harmony and cooperation among individuals from all religious backgrounds. The event sought to promote the values of peace, solidarity, and fraternity across faiths.

Public Relations Secretary Abdul Hakeem represented Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Coimbatore at the event, while members of the Knowledge Center delivered insightful speeches on interfaith solidarity. The program highlighted the importance of mutual respect and social peace, with leaders and representatives from various religious communities in attendance, further demonstrating the spirit of unity and harmony.

