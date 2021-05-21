‘Maulana Wahiduddin Khan’s role in uniting different religious groups is unforgettable’: JIH president

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind President Syed Sadatullah Husaini has expressed condolences over the passing away of noted Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. In a condolence message, the JIH President, said, “Maulana Wahiduddin Khan was undoubtedly an outstanding thinker who had a profound impact on our times. Maulana’s role in uniting different religious groups in the country and creating an atmosphere of dialogue and discussion between them is unforgettable. The efforts of the late Maulana to present Islam in a modern style and with strong scientific and logical arguments will always remain his abiding legacy. Some of his books like – The Challenge of Modern Science, Religion and Science, The Greatness of the Qur’an, Islam the progenitor of Modern Times, The Prophet, the Revolution and Modern Times, etc. have made Maulana Wahiduddin Khan a legendary figure in the Islamic scholarly traditions of the subcontinent.”

Mr.Husaini further said, “Maulana was the founder of a unique and attractive style of Urdu prose. His ability to express complex scholarly subjects with great brevity in a lucid style and simple language was testimony to his remarkable writing skills and it has influenced many generations of writers. The production of Islamic literature in English and various regional languages is also one of his great achievements.”

The JIH chief continued, “I have personally benefited a lot from Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. I have been reading his books and monthly magazine since my childhood. I have interacted with him during my student days and was impressed by Maulana’s compassion, love and his kindness.”

(Extracted from muslimmirror.com)