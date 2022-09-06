Medical Insurance can be availed if required: Jamiat Fiqhi Seminar

New Delhi: The Fiqhi division of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind declared that medical insurance may be obtained if necessary and that it was OK to use the interest money received from the government for GST payment. These fiqhi rulings were made at the 17th three-day jurisprudential conference, which took place from August 12–14 at Bangalore’s Hajj Bhavan.

Seminars are held by Jamiat Ulama-i-Idarat Hind’s Al-Mabahid al-Fiqhiyyah to explore Sharia-compliant answers to contemporary issues.

Important Shariah decisions were made in the meeting following careful consideration of subjects such as limited companies, the usage of interest revenue in GST, and health insurance. In addition to this, a proposal was also moved regarding the country’s present anti-Islamic climate.

More than 200 scholars from throughout the country attended the seminar and gave written papers, including those from Darul Uloom Deoband, Nidwat Ulama, Lucknow, Jamia Qasmia Shahi Moradabad, Mazahir Uloom Saharanpur, and other renowned institutions in South India.

The Islamic scholars extensively debated the topic of medical insurance and unanimously agreed that Islamic Sharia allows for it in light of the existing domestic and international circumstances if the needy people receive benefits from the policy out of concern for incurring any unaffordable costs. It is preferable to negotiate with the insurance provider that in exchange for the annual premium, the provider will do a medical examination at least once per year; in this scenario, using a health insurance policy is also permitted.

Concerning the question of using interest money for GST, it was decided that if the money given in GST is not anticipated to be returned to the consumer or merchant and is instead directly or indirectly owed to the government, then it is acceptable to utilize the interest money. And if the retailer receives the designated value in the name of GST from the customer (buyer), they must inform the government of this sum. It is improper to have the shoppers conceal it.

Regarding the limited company issue, it was found that, in theory, a limited company is akin to a mudharabat (a term used in Islamic law), as long as its primary business is not gambling, interest-paying, or trading in haram items. It is legal to create this type of business, participate in it, work there, and benefit from it. If such a limited company goes bankrupt, the responsible parties must sell their movable and immovable property and assets to pay off their debts and other arrears. Even after that, if there is any outstanding liability or if the responsible parties have been careless or negligent, payment will still be required of them.

During the seminar, the Islamic scholars also passed a resolution on the current anti-Islamic environment in the country.

It reads:

“It is evident that organized efforts are being conducted at the national level to undermine Islam and Muslim identity. Additionally, media and social media are heavily utilized as instruments to increase their effectiveness. Some media outlets air programmes where viewers are encouraged to voice their opinions against Islam, particularly those who for whatever reason left Islam and have now become tools in the hands of anti-Islamic organizations. The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind meeting vehemently rejects all such endeavours. It anticipates that the media outlets will express interest in topics connected to the advancement of the country. Programs that make misleading claims about Islam encourage communalism, which is particularly detrimental to the country’s progress.

This gathering urges Muslims to seek out religious guidance from religious scholars rather than being affected by the blasphemous programmes that are broadcast in the media and on social media. However, take legal action and file an FIR against channels and platforms if objectionable content is broadcast on any channel or at the social media platform.”

Maulana Arshad Madani and Maulana Mahmood Madani presidents of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Naumani rector Darul Uloom Deoabnd, Maulana Rahmatullah Kashmiri, Mufti Muhammad Rashid Azmi, Mufti Atiq Ahmad Bastavi, Mufti Salman Mansoorpuri, and others also spoke in the seminar.

While Islamic scholars like Maulana Sagheer Ahmed Khan Rashadi, Mufti Shoaibullah Khan Miftahi Bangalore, Maulana Maqsood Imran Bangalore, Maulana Mahmood Hasan Khairwa, Maulana Zaheer Bangladesh, Maulana Yasir Nadeem America attended the gathering as special guests. Among some notable figures who participated in debates include Mufti Nazir Ahmad Bandipora Kashmir, Mufti Shabbir Ahmad Qasmi Shahi Moradabad, Maulana MujibullahGondwi Darul Uloom Deoband, Mufti Zainul Islam Mufti Darul Uloom Deoband, Mufti Syed Masoom Saqib Qasmi, Mufti Abdul Razzaq Amrohawi, and Mufti Amanat Ali Waqf. Darul Uloom, Mufti Sanul Huda Qasmi, Mufti Akhtar Imam Adil Bihar, Maulana Mufti Zaid Mazahiri Darul Uloom Nadwat Ulama, Maulana Zafar Alam Nadwi Darul Uloom Nadwat Ulama, Mufti Saleh Mazahir Uloom, Maulana Badr Ahmad Mujibi Patna, Mufti Zainul Abidin Karnataka, Mufti Iftikhar President of Jamiat Ulama Karnataka, Mufti Shamsuddin Bajli Karnataka, Mufti Affan Mansoorpuri, Mufti Asaduddin Qasmi etc.