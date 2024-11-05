Modi Government Approves Halal Certification for Meat Products

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi Government has officially streamlined the Halal certification process for meat products to enhance India’s export capabilities, a decision that may provoke backlash from cow vigilantes.

This move comes amidst persistent protests from Hindutva groups opposing Halal certification, claiming that the process involves invoking “Allah” during animal slaughter, which they find objectionable. However, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced on October 1, 2024, that Halal-certified meat and meat products can now be exported to 15 designated countries, provided they are processed in facilities accredited under the ‘India Conformity Assessment Scheme (I-CAS) – Halal’ by the Quality Council of India (QCI).

The DGFT noted that exporters must furnish valid certificates to buyers in importing countries, outlining policy conditions for Halal meat exports. Among the 15 countries listed for imports are 13 Muslim-majority nations, which mandate Halal certification for meat products.

Halal certification is crucial as it ensures that food complies with Islamic law. This certification process is conducted by various organizations, including Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust and Halal India Pvt Ltd, both of which are recognized by the International Halal Accreditation Forum (IHAF).

Interestingly, despite the controversies, Hindus dominate the export market for Halal meat products, with Muslims primarily overseeing regulated slaughter practices. The global Halal food market is expected to reach $3.9 trillion by 2027, reflecting the rising demand for Halal products, even in non-Muslim countries like the Philippines and Singapore.

In 2023, the Uttar Pradesh government had criticized Halal certification as confusing and unenforceable, suggesting it created unnecessary complications regarding food quality. In response, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust condemned the allegations as baseless and vowed to take legal action against such claims.

With the Modi government’s new Halal certification process now in place, the reactions from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other Hindutva leaders are anticipated.