Prof. Mohammad Mobin Appointed Vice Chancellor of Cluster University, Srinagar

HomeNational News and Affairs

Prof. Mohammad Mobin Appointed Vice Chancellor of Cluster University, Srinagar

0
Katha Shatak’
Muslim Women Regret Absence of a Forum
Indian Muslim Intellectuals Meet

Aligarh: Prof. Mohammad Mobin from Aligarh Muslim University’s Department of Applied Chemistry has been appointed Vice Chancellor of Cluster University, Srinagar, for a three-year term. A distinguished academic with 40 years of experience, Prof. Mobin has supervised numerous research projects, authored over 180 papers, and received multiple awards for his contributions to corrosion science. He previously held various administrative roles at AMU and was recognized in global scholar rankings. He succeeds Prof. Qayyum Husain from AMU.

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *