Rahmani 30 Shines Once Again in JEE Mains Exam

Patna: Rahmani 30 has once again excelled in the JEE Mains examination, with 176 out of 205 students passing and qualifying for the JEE Advanced exam. Since its inception in 2012, the Rahmani Program of Excellence, a coaching program for aspiring engineers, has consistently delivered remarkable results.

On April 25, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Mains 2024 results for the second session, revealing that 56 candidates achieved scores in the 100th percentile out of the 8.2 lakh candidates who took the test. Rahmani 30’s success rate has risen to approximately 86% this year, despite various challenges that have necessitated adaptive teaching and student support strategies.

Among the successful students, nine scored in the 99th percentile, 13 in the 98th, 19 in the 97th, seven in the 96th, and 17 in the 95th percentile. Out of the 176 successful students, 128 achieved scores higher than the 90th percentile overall. The general India rank was 3247, and the all-India rank (category) was 894, highlighting Rahmani 30’s impressive 86% success rate.

Founded by the late Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani, Rahmani 30 aims to bridge the gap to higher education for deserving but underprivileged Muslim students. Unlike institutions that charge exorbitant fees (₹2-₹7 lakhs), Rahmani 30 provides entirely free coaching. Initially offering full scholarships that covered living expenses, the program has evolved to include a provisional financial model with contributions from financially stable students for non-educational costs (lodging and meals). This ensures that no student is excluded due to financial constraints.

Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani, the patron of Rahmani 30 and Ameer E Shariat for Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and portions of Bengal, attributes this success to divine grace, emphasizing that only Allah’s (SWT’s) guidance could make such achievements possible. He is hopeful that the number of successful students will double in the future.

To achieve this goal, Fahad Rahmani, CEO of Rahmani 30, announced new initiatives to provide academic guidance starting in classes 9 and 10. This early intervention aims to better equip students for future decisions in fields like IIT, NEET, Chartered Accountancy, Company Secretary, NDA, and CLAT. The selection process for classes 9 and 10 is currently underway.

Rahmani 30 has expanded beyond Patna, now operating in Khuldabad (Maharashtra), Jehanabad (Bihar), Hyderabad (Telangana), Aligarh (UP), and Bangalore (Karnataka), also serving NRI students from various regions.

Fahad Rahmani expressed his gratitude to the students’ families, teachers, teammates, and supporters, urging society to embrace this transformative educational mission. He reaffirmed his commitment to the high ideals established by Rahmani 30’s founder, Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani.