Reception Committee Established for AIMPLB Annual Session Led by Maulana Sagheer Rashadi

New Delhi: Bangalore is set to host the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) annual session on November 23-24, 2024. In preparation for this event, a reception committee has been established, consisting of representatives from various schools of thought, religious organizations, community groups, and notable public figures.

This decision was made during a consultative meeting held on September 24 at Darul Ulum Sabeel Al Rashad, chaired by AIMPLB General Secretary, Maulana Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi. The meeting was attended by Board members from Karnataka and prominent public figures from Bangalore, who engaged in detailed discussions on organizing the annual session.

Maulana Mujaddidi emphasized the significance of the Board’s sessions, highlighting their deep impact and stressing the importance of sincerity and commitment. Maulana Muhammad Umarayn Mahfuz Rahmani, Secretary of the Board, discussed administrative matters and reiterated that the AIMPLB is a united platform representing Indian Muslims. He urged for the reception committee and all related activities to include representation from all religious and community groups.

Maulana Sagheer Ahmad Rashadi, Ameer Sharia of Karnataka and Board member, was appointed Convenor of the Reception Committee, with a team of assistant convenors.

In addition to the Board’s meetings, a historic public gathering will also be held during the session, reinforcing the Board’s mission amid the current challenges facing the country.

Notable attendees included Maulana Peer Tanweer Hashmi, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, and Dr. Sa’d Belgami, among others.