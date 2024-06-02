Iran Mourns Tragic Loss of President Sayed Ebrahim Raisi

Tehran: Iran is in mourning following the tragic passing of President Sayed Ebrahim Raisi and his companions who died on Sunday 19th May 2024 in a helicopter crash while crossing the mountainous terrain in heavy fog. President Raisi served the nation with dedication and integrity, leading with a vision for progress and prosperity.

The loss of President Raisi and those accompanying him is deeply felt by the Iranian people and the international community. Their contributions to the nation’s development and their commitment to peace and diplomacy will be remembered fondly.

As the nation mourns their passing, our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. May they find comfort and solace during this difficult time.

The legacy of President Sayed Ebrahim Raisi and his companions will endure, inspiring future generations to continue their work for the betterment of Iran and the world.

“There is no power and no strength except with Allah.” “Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we return.”