M.Y. Eqbal

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice M.Y. Eqbal passed away recently in New Delhi.He was a judge of the Supreme Court from 24 December 2012 – 12 February 2016.Before that, he was the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Justice Eqbal was born on 13 February, 1951, passed B.Sc. from Ranchi University in 1970 and obtained LL.B. Degree in 1974 with distinction.He started his career in Ranchi as an advocate in 1975. He was appointed as a Government Pleader in the Ranchi Bench of Patna High Court in 1990. Later, he was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Patna High Court on 9 May, 1996 and then became Judge of the Jharkhand High Court on 14 November, 2000.

Rizwan Qaiser

Rizwan Qaiser, historian and former head of Jamia Millia Islamia’s history department, succumbed to Covid-19 recently. He had been serving as a teacher at Jamia’s history department since 1989. An alumnus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Qaiser served as the Honorary Director, Centre for the Study of Comparative Religions and Civilizations, and Head, Department of History and Culture at Jamia Millia Islamia. His works include Resisting Colonialism and Communal Politics: Maulana Azad and Making of the IndianNation and Congress and Making of the Indian Nation.

Khalid Bin Yusuf

Noted Sanskrit scholar at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Prof Khalid Bin Yusuf passed away after a brief illness. Prof Yusuf (60) is said to have been the first Muslim in India to earn a doctorate on the Rigveda. He taught and mentored graduate, post-graduate and research students in a career spanning over 30 years. He published numerous papers in peer-reviewed journals, authored nine books and received many awards.

Fakhruddin Mohammed

Well-known social activist Dr. Fakhruddin Mohammed passed away recently in Hyderabad. He was 61. He was the Chairman of Muslim Educational, Social and Cultural Organisation(MESCO), established in 1975. Today MESCO has a network of schools and colleges to its credit where thousands of students are enrolled.

Because of his active participation in matters related to education and social work, Dr. Fakhruddin was known across the country. He was also a consultant for setting up medical colleges. At one time he served as a member of Aligarh Muslim University Senate.