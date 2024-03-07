Urgent Advisory: Start of Ramadan and Observance of Eid-ul-Fitr

The beginning of Ramadan 1445 is anticipated to commence on Monday, March 11th, according to various credible sources including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, ISNA/FCNA, and the European Council (ECFR). The conjunction of Sha’baan is expected at 09:00 UTC on Sunday, March 10th, aligning with the Geo-centre in Makkah.

It is imperative to note an Annular Solar Eclipse scheduled for Monday, April 8th, 2024, occurring on the 29th day of Ramadan 1445 at 18:21 UTC. Despite this significant celestial event, there is a concern that some regions may extend Ramadan to 30 days, potentially impacting the observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In adherence to Sharia, a solar eclipse traditionally marks the end of a lunar month, as emphasized by Sheik Yusuf al-Qardawi’s Fatwa and Imam Shafi’s observations. Imam Shafi proposed that the new month commences immediately after the conjunction/solar eclipse, suggesting a universally applicable calendar rule.

Failure to acknowledge the solar eclipse as the conclusion of Ramadan may result in millions inadvertently fasting on Eid day, Tuesday, April 9th, 2024, contrary to Islamic practice.

We urge all Muslim scholars, leaders, and authorities to ensure alignment with Sharia principles and prevent any inadvertent fasting on Eid day. Let us collectively uphold the sanctity of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr for all Muslims worldwide.