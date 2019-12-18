Islamic View of Mental Health

Islam encourages people to stay hopeful, even if someone has committed the worst sin or faced with most troublesome life event as there is always God’s mercy.

By Meraj Ahmad Meraj

Islam takes a holistic approach to health. Physical, emotional, spiritual and mental health cannot be separated; they are three parts that make a completely healthy person. If a person is physically ill or injured, it may be difficult to concentrate on anything but the pain. If a person is emotionally and mentally unwell, he or she may not be able to take care of him or herself properly or find their minds distracted from the realities of life. Although physical and emotional health is important, spiritual health needs to be the first priority in our lives.

The Islamic strategy for the promotion of mental health and well-being is based on the recognition of the inherent human defects and calls for systematic and constructive enactment to overcome the problems. Islam encourages people to stay hopeful, even if someone has committed the worst sin or faced with most troublesome life event as there is always God’s mercy. Modern medical and scientific research has demonstrated that Islamic faith in God in belief in life directly helps in the prevention and treatment of mental disorders. Hence, Using Islamic values and beliefs can be beneficial in treatment of mental disease.