Excellence Through Self-Purification

Allah (SWT) created humans with three essential elements: mind, body, and spirit. Among these, the spirit holds the highest nobility, described in the Qur’an as a secret of Allah: “They question you about the Spirit. Say, ‘The Spirit is at my Lord’s command, and you have been granted but little knowledge.'” (17:85). Islam addresses all three elements: it governs the body, enlightens the mind with faith, and perfects the spirit through excellence. True alignment and balance among these elements create a complete human being, guiding us along the straight path. Without this balance, misalignment occurs, leading to disorder.

The cornerstone of this alignment is excellence, which is deeply rooted in self-purification. This article explores the concept of self-purification, its necessity, and its transformative effects on individuals and society.

The Human Need for Self-Purification

Humans are born with inherent desires, some of which may be immoral or shaped by cultural habits. Self-purification is essential to rid the soul of these impurities, as no faith can flourish in a corrupted heart. The Qur’an emphasizes the priority of self-purification over knowledge in several verses, highlighting its foundational role in shaping a righteous personality.

Without self-purification, knowledge may lead to arrogance and corruption.

Understanding Self-Purification

Linguistic Meaning

The Arabic term ‘tazkiyah’ means cleansing, purifying, increasing, and blessing. Allah says: “He who purifies it will indeed be successful.” ( 91:9).

Imam Al-Ghazali defined self-purification as education, emphasizing that a nation without education holds no goodness.

Idiomatic Meaning

Imam Al-Ghazali explained self-purification as the process of elevating the self by suppressing baser instincts and cultivating noble traits. Ibn Kathir elaborated, stating that self-purification involves purging sins and immoral traits while embodying virtuous manners.

The Process of Self-Purification

Self-purification entails two primary actions:

1. Expelling the Bad: Removing all evil and sinful traits.

2. Embracing the Good: Cultivating noble morals and virtues.

The Qur’an underscores these principles:

• “He has certainly succeeded who purifies himself and mentions the name of his Lord and prays.” (87:14-15).

• “By the soul and how He formed it, then inspired it to understand what was true and false for it. He who purifies it will indeed be successful, and he who corrupts it is sure to fail.” (91:7-10).

The Nature of the Self

The Qur’an describes three states of the self:

1. The Reassured Self- Nafs e Mutmainnah: At peace through closeness to Allah and submission to His will.

2. The Self-Reproaching Soul- Nafs e Lawwama: Criticizes its owner for sins and wrongdoings.

3. The Evil-Enticing Sou- Nafs e Ammarah: Incites to evil and follows whims unless disciplined.

Scholars debate whether these represent distinct types or phases of the same self. The majority agree that self-purification transitions the self from being evil-enticing to self-reproaching, and ultimately to a state of reassurance.

Why Self-Purification Is Essential

1. Overcoming Modern Challenges: Today’s Muslims face unprecedented temptations and tests. Self-purification provides the strength to resist these.

2. Preventing Recidivism: Many Muslims relapse into sin despite initial efforts at reform. Continuous self-purification is necessary to maintain steadfastness.

3. Personal Accountability: Each soul will answer for its deeds on Judgment Day: “On the Day when every soul will come disputing for itself…” (TMQ, 16:111).

4. Preparing for Trials: Whether facing tribulations or empowerment, self-purification equips believers to remain steadfast.

5. Helping Others: Those who cannot reform themselves are incapable of guiding others.

The Obligation of Self-Purification

Imam Al-Ghazali classified self-purification as an individual duty, asserting that all humans are predisposed to heart ailments. He based this on the Prophet Muhammad’s (SAWS) experiences, such as his heart being cleansed of impurities. Scholars agree that every Muslim must strive for self-purification to prevent the soul from inclining toward evil.

Benefits of Self-Purification

1. Achieving Happiness: Purification brings inner peace and contentment in this life and the Hereafter. Allah promises: “If they had followed the right path, We would have provided them with abundant rain.” (72:16).

2. Strengthening Faith: The soul’s condition directly impacts faith. Continuous purification nurtures faith and aligns the heart with Allah’s guidance.

3. Paving the Way to Paradise: Allah says: “But one who fears to stand before his Lord and restrained himself from base desires, shall dwell in Paradise.” (79:40-41).

The Qur’an and Sunnah on Self-Purification

1. Divine Emphasis: Allah swears multiple times in Surah Al-Shams (91:1-10) that self-purification leads to success.

2. Prophetic Mission: All prophets called their people to self-purification. For example, Allah instructed Moses to invite Pharaoh to reform himself (79:18-19). Similarly, the Prophet Muhammad (SAWS) was sent to purify the unlettered people ( 62:2).

3. Path to Success: “He who purifies himself, who remembers the name of his Lord and prays, shall indeed be successful.” (87:14-15).

Conclusion

Self-purification is the key to achieving excellence in faith, character, and conduct. It transforms the soul from an evil-enticing state to one of reassurance, enabling believers to fulfill their purpose as Allah’s servants. In today’s world, where temptations abound, the need for self-purification is more urgent than ever. By committing to this lifelong journey, we not only find happiness and balance but also secure our ultimate success in the Hereafter: “He who purifies it will indeed be successful, and he who corrupts it is sure to fail.” ( 91:9-10).