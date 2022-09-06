Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre celebrates 10 years of service!

“Affordable, accessible, equitable, and high-quality cancer treatment for all.”

That’s the objective with which Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation (SSCF), a not-for-profit organization in Bangalore, started Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SSCHRC) on 15th August 2012. 10 years since the hospital has achieved this goal and how!

As a 520 bedded comprehensive cancer institute, the hospital has registered and treated more than 70,000 cancer patients of which more than 20% have received completely free or subsidized treatment. Accredited by NABH and NABL, SSCHRC is proof that high-quality treatment doesn’t have to come at a hefty price.

To mark this milestone of completing 10 years of dedicated service to cancer patients, SSCHRC organized 3 days of festivities for fellow medical professionals, donors, and patients from 13th to 15th August 2022.

The celebrations began with the unveiling of a Coffee Table Book by Justice M N Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of Supreme Court of India who was the Chief Guest for 13th August 2022 along with Smt Susmita Bagchi and Sri Subroto Bagchi, entrepreneurs, authors and a philanthropist couple.

Following the unveiling of the coffee table book that celebrates the journey of SSCF and expresses gratitude to the donors, patients, faculty, and supporters of SSCF’s vision, Justice Sri M N Ventakachaliah addressed the gathering with his words of wisdom on the nobility of charity. Sri Subroto Bagchi delivered an inspiring keynote lecture on “Integrity in Life” that was highly appreciated by the faculty in the high-stakes field of healthcare.

Oncology care is intensive on all forms of resources – infrastructure, extensively trained manpower, and time which indirectly translates to the requirement of high financial inputs. This makes high-quality cancer care difficult to access and afford. However, many organizations in India have been working towards overcoming these hurdles to provide cancer care to patients. A panel discussion with the heads of various charitable or not-for-profit cancer hospitals was held to address these challenges. Moderated by Sri Shankara Prakash, the panel brought to light the various challenges faced by not-for-profit cancer hospitals across India and the unique ways in which each organization has tackled these challenges. The panelists discussed costing optimization, funding opportunities, and quality enhancement.

On 14th August 2022, the donors who contributed towards the hospital and its services were honoured as part of the donor’s meet. Over 1000 donors visited the hospital premises to witness the milestone and the impact that they have enabled. Audio visual displays, a tour of the hospital, and a token of gratitude from SSCF were shared with them.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, India’s 75th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm as the day also marked the official 10th anniversary of SSCHRC. The day started with the Flag Hoisting by Padma Shri Dr. V R Gowrishankar. This was followed by a first-of-its-kind event where the doctors organized a cultural performance as a dedication to more than 300 of their patients who have successfully fought cancer. The cancer survivors celebrated this milestone with their doctors and hospital team. The doctors of the operation theatre team performed their take on the iconic movie “Sholay” in a short skit called “Chole!”, Sitar performance in the fitting raag “Des” by Dr. Prithvi S Balepur, mesmerizing songs sung by Dr. Praveen K S and his wife Smt Vani and joyful flute performance by Dr. Manasa was a special treat to everyone’s senses. The grand finale, a medley of songs in raag “Bhairavi” performed by 10 doctors to mark 10 years of the hospital’s service brought an exhilarating end to the grand festivities of this milestone.