Biden sends greetings to Muslims for Ramzan

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden marked the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the US. “Jill and I send our warmest greetings and best wishes to Muslim communities in the United States and around the world. Ramadan Kareem,” said Biden in a statement. As many of our fellow Americans begin fasting tomorrow, we are reminded of how difficult this year has been. In this pandemic, friends and loved ones cannot yet gather together in celebration and congregation, and far too many families will sit down for iftar with loved ones missing,” said the statement, referring to the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan.

The president praised the contributions of Muslim Americans to the country, who he said are creating jobs as entrepreneurs and business owners, risking their lives as first responders, teaching in schools as well as fighting COVID-19. “Muslim Americans have enriched our country since our founding. They are as diverse and vibrant as the America they have helped build,” said the president.

“As we remember those who we have lost since last Ramadan, we are hopeful for brighter days ahead. The Holy Qur’an reminds us that ‘God is the light of the heavens and earth’ who leads us out of darkness to the light.”

“We wish your families an inspiring and rewarding month,” he concluded.