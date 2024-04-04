Stem Cell Pioneer Henry Klassen Embraces Islam

Renowned stem cell scientist, Henry Klassen, has converted to Islam, as captured in a viral video showing him reciting the Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith. His conversion during Ramadan, the holy Islamic month, has been celebrated by Muslims on social media. Klassen, known for his groundbreaking work in stem cell research, joins a growing list of notable figures embracing Islam, including activist Shaun King. This conversion highlights the diversity of individuals finding resonance in Islam.