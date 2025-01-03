Participant Reflections: Discover Yourself Workshop in Jubail

Participant Reflections: Discover Yourself Workshop in Jubail

The Discover Yourself Workshop, held on 30 November 2024 at the Arabian Gulf International School in Jubail, was a transformative event. It aimed to inspire personal growth, foster spiritual clarity, and equip participants with tools for living a life aligned with truth and acceptance. Below are some of the key reflections from the participants, showcasing the impact of this enlightening session:

Sarfaraz: MashaAllah, a very impactful session highlighting the importance of accepting reality and avoiding denial. The presentation was superb.

Momina: It was a wonderful experience that brought peace and calmness to my restless mind and heart. I am truly thankful to Allah for this life-changing lesson.

Jamil Akhtar: The workshop helped me realize the value of submission and acceptance, which are essential for finding solutions to life’s challenges.

Dr. Safoora: A beautiful way of life was presented, focusing on equality, acceptance, and a positive attitude. I learned to submit to the will of Allah for inner peace.

Mofiduzzaman: A thought-provoking experience that clarified the duality of life, equality in humanity, and the power of submission over denial.

Mhd Imran: MashaAllah! The session shifted my perspective from being mind-centered to Allah-centered. Simple solutions to complex problems were shared.

Nadeem: Outstanding session! It transformed my thinking and helped me truly begin the journey of self-discovery.

Mhd Hussain: A meaningful workshop that taught us how to live in a way that pleases Allah, bringing peace in this world and success in the Akhirah.

Nasim Khatoon: A valuable lesson to accept life as it is, aligning with Allah’s path. It provided clarity on life’s realities.

Maiza: I learned how to live a peaceful life with clarity, understanding the Quran as a guide for living.

Afeef ur Rahman: A wonderful and educational session. I wish it had been longer to cover even more topics.

Abdul Majid: I discovered so much about myself. Acceptance of the past is key, and I am grateful for this session.

Shahida: The session strengthened my belief in Allah and brought peace to my heart. May Allah grant success to the organizers.

Mahajabeen: I now understand the importance of accepting life and following the path of Allah for true peace.

Raaina: I learned to understand the duality of life internal and external and how to make my life easier by accepting reality.

Asar: Alhamdulillah! The workshop helped me look within and inspired me to lead by example for my family and society.

Sayeda Mahiya: This workshop ignited a spark within me to pursue my goals. Thank you for the inspiring experience.

Shanila Nazir: I learned the importance of treating everyone equally, staying positive, and connecting with Allah for peace of mind.

Bushra: The workshop taught me how to stay calm, affirm my faith, and navigate external challenges with clarity.

Fatima: It was an amazing session that taught me how to be a better human being and treat everyone equally.

Rayesa: I now reflect more on truth versus falsehood and have gained a deeper awareness of myself and my thoughts.

Madeeha: A wonderful experience of self-discovery and personal growth.

Jawairiyah: I learned to accept things in life with positivity. Mashah Allah, keep up the great work!

Ayesha: Mashah Allah! It was a great experience, and I look forward to attending more workshops like this.

Fariha: This workshop changed my perspective on life and taught me valuable lessons about reality and acceptance.

Mhd Zohair: Gained inspiring knowledge about Islam and the world.

Shadab: Learned to submit to the will of Allah.

Quader: The Islamic way of life was beautifully explained. JazakAllah Khair for organizing this workshop.

Hamdanuddin: I learned about life, the duniya, submission, and more. The presentation was excellent, thank you!

Mueez: A great and amazing experience that taught us many lessons about life and Islam.

