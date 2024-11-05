ICESCO Islamic World Heritage Committee Session Opens in Shusha

The 12th session of the ICESCO Islamic World Heritage Committee has officially commenced in Shusha, named the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024. Attendees began their visit with tours of various cultural heritage sites in the region.

Aydin Karimov, the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President, welcomed participants and expressed optimism for a productive session. A message from Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik, ICESCO’s Director-General, was also shared.

Saadat Yusifova, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Culture Minister, discussed the country’s rich cultural heritage and the ongoing efforts to preserve it, particularly highlighting the significance of the Garabagh heritage and restoration projects for historically damaged sites.

The session’s Chair, Alayidarus Muhammed from Saudi Arabia, acknowledged Azerbaijan’s organizing efforts and outlined the agenda. The opening included a special presentation on the Shusha State Reserve and concluded with a group photo of committee members.

In the first working session, Vebber Ndoro, director of the Islamic World Heritage Centre, presented the Centre’s future goals. Proposals from various nations, including Azerbaijan and Qatar, were discussed, focusing on improving heritage cataloging mechanisms.

The second session addressed the progress of ongoing projects initiated in 2024. The ICESCO Islamic World Heritage Committee will continue its sessions today, furthering Azerbaijan’s commitment to preserving its Islamic cultural legacy since joining ICESCO in 1991.

For more details, you can read the full article on AzerNews. https://www.azernews.az/culture/232352.html