Gadag Tailor Donates 3 Acres of Land for Schools

BANGALORE: In a remarkable act of generosity, Riyaz Ahmed Dalayat, a tailor from the village of Shirahatti in Gadag district, Karnataka, has donated three acres of his hard-earned land to establish schools in his community. Motivated by the lack of educational facilities in his village, Dalayat made this significant contribution to support the education of local children.

“As a professional tailor who understands the struggles of poverty, I know how crucial education is,” said Dalayat. “My goal is to uplift the entire village by contributing my resources to the education of our children.”

The decision to donate the land was made collectively by Dalayat’s family. His relative, Mahboob, shared during a family gathering that they believed this act would bring them blessings rather than hardship.

Dalayat’s parents expressed their pride and satisfaction in their son’s charitable act, emphasizing the importance of investing in education. “Any investment in education is always worthwhile,” they said.

Prof. E.G. Sanadi, a former member of parliament, was deeply moved by the gesture. He noted how rare it is to see individuals donating land for such a noble cause, adding that the Dalayat family’s generosity sets a powerful example for others.