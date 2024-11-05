Haryana Assembly Election: Five Muslim Candidates Triumph

New Delhi: The recent Haryana assembly election results have reignited concerns regarding the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The Congress party has formally rejected the election outcome, lodging a complaint with the Election Commission of India, alleging that results from 20 out of 90 assembly seats were rigged.

The election, held on October 5 and results announced on October 8, saw a notable absence of communal tension, leading to the success of all five Muslim candidates fielded by Congress. Their victories mark a significant achievement for the party, particularly in the Muslim-majority Nuh region, which stands out as a bright spot amidst mixed results.

This year’s election mirrored the Congress’s performance in 2009, with all candidates winning from the same constituencies. With the Muslim population in Haryana estimated at around 8 to 10 percent, concentrated mainly in the Mewat region, their voting influence is crucial in at least 15 assembly seats.

In Hathin, Muhammad Israel of Congress defeated BJP rival Manoj Kumar by a substantial margin of 32,396 votes, despite the seat’s considerable non-Muslim voter base. Similarly, Akram Khan secured victory in Jagadhari, garnering 67,403 votes compared to the BJP’s Kanwar Pal, who received 60,535 votes. This win is particularly significant as it marks Congress’s first success in this seat since 1991.

Other Congress candidates, including Mamam Khan (Ferozepur Jharka), Aftab Ahmed (Nuh), and Muhammad Ilyas (Panhana), also achieved notable victories, reflecting strong support in heavily Muslim-dominated areas. In contrast, both Muslim candidates from the BJP faced defeat, and AAP candidate Rabia Kidwai from Nuh also lost her election bid.