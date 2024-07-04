Innovative Device Detects Preterm Births Using AI Technology

The University of Jeddah has developed a groundbreaking device leveraging artificial intelligence and internet technologies to detect preterm births, reported the Saudi Press Agency. This device measures amniotic fluid levels within the fetal sac, enabling early detection of potential issues. Developed by Dr. Qamar Nayteh and Dr. Youssef Al-Sohafi from the university’s College of Computer Science and Engineering, the innovation received international recognition at Romania’s International Exhibition of Inventions, Innovations, and Technology. It combines ultrasonic sensors and AI to ensure accurate monitoring, minimizes false alarms, and supports remote patient monitoring via mobile applications, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits. (https://arab.news/9nq2v)