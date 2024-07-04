The University of Jeddah has developed a groundbreaking device leveraging artificial intelligence and internet technologies to detect preterm births, reported the Saudi Press Agency. This device measures amniotic fluid levels within the fetal sac, enabling early detection of potential issues. Developed by Dr. Qamar Nayteh and Dr. Youssef Al-Sohafi from the university’s College of Computer Science and Engineering, the innovation received international recognition at Romania’s International Exhibition of Inventions, Innovations, and Technology. It combines ultrasonic sensors and AI to ensure accurate monitoring, minimizes false alarms, and supports remote patient monitoring via mobile applications, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits. (https://arab.news/9nq2v)
Innovative Device Detects Preterm Births Using AI Technology
AUTHOR: Islamic Voice
Islamic Voice is a monthly Islamic magazine published in Bangalore. It is the largest English language Muslim publication in India. It is a comprehensive magazine, places a relatively high emphasis on social issues and strives to have a broad appeal. Since 1987, Islamic Voice has covered its fascinating namesake without fear or favour, with insight, accuracy, thoroughness and a well rounded perspective on a variety of subjects - be it the economy, politics, lifestyle, the arts, entertainment, travel, science, technology or health. That's why Islamic Voice is the country's most widely read publication, a position it has held for more than a decade. And that's why it makes sense to subscribe to Islamic Voice. We represents all Muslim sects and shades of thought from all over India. We focus on "our" triumphs which, mostly, go unreported as well as constructively addresses our failures and shortcomings. Editor-in-Chief: A.W. Sadatullah Khan Genre: Current Affairs associated with Muslims Subjects Covered: Human Rights I Analysis I Special Reports I Issues I Book Reviews I National I International I Newsmakers I Community News I Islamic Perspectives I Classifieds I Opinions Focus articles on: Education and Children I Inter-faith Relations I Matrimony I Muslim economy I Muslim Perspective I The Muslim world I Society I Travel I The Western viewpoint I Women in Islam Special focus on Faith and Law: Fiqh I Hadith I Quran
COMMENTS