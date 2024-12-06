Justice Eludes Madhya Pradesh Communal Violence Victims

Amid Delhi’s crowded streets, an 8-year-old girl’s plea for justice resonated as she clutched a placard that read, “We want justice.” Maida, the daughter of slain Amjad Khan, appealed directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pleading, “Modi uncle, hum bhi aapke parivar ka hissa hain, mere papa ke qatilon ko giraftar karo” (Modi uncle, we are also part of your family; arrest my father’s killers).

Maida’s father, Amjad Khan, was murdered on September 23 in Maksi, Madhya Pradesh, during an altercation allegedly linked to a BJP membership drive. The attack left Maida’s family devastated: her mother, who is physically disabled, is now left to care for Maida and her two-year-old sister alone.

A Community in Mourning

The incident has become emblematic of the increasing communal violence in India. The altercation began when BJP members allegedly pressured local Muslims to join the party, leading to a deadly clash. Amjad was shot dead, and his brother-in-law Junaid was critically injured and remains in a coma.

Victims and activists accuse local police of complicity, claiming that officers stood by as the violence unfolded and are now shielding the perpetrators.

Political Intervention

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh accompanied Maida and other victims’ families to Delhi to demand accountability. Speaking at the Constitution Club, Singh accused the BJP-led state government of fostering communal tensions and failing to protect minorities.

“There has been a marked rise in communal violence since 2014,” Singh said, criticizing what he described as biased governance and police inaction.

False Claims and Escalation

Singh also highlighted an earlier incident in Ratlam on September 7, where a Ganesh Chaturthi procession took an unauthorized route past a mosque, sparking false rumors of stone-pelting and vandalism by Muslims. CCTV footage later disproved these claims, but tensions had already flared.

The police registered an FIR against over 250 people, including BJP Yuva Morcha leaders, but the Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Lodha, who acted to prevent violence, was subsequently transferred, raising concerns of political interference.

The Maksi Tragedy

In Maksi, tensions boiled over during the BJP membership drive. When local Muslims resisted pressure to join, violence erupted. A written complaint by the Muslim community to the police further enraged BJP leaders, leading to a retaliatory armed attack.

On September 23, attackers allegedly led by BJP leaders, including Mahendra Patel, stormed the Muslim neighborhood, opening fire. The attack left Amjad dead and several others injured. Despite complaints filed by the victims, no action has been taken against the perpetrators, while some victims were arrested.

A Cry for Justice

Maida’s poignant plea symbolizes the anguish of families caught in the crossfire of communal violence. With no financial assistance or official inquiry into the tragedy, the victims are left to fend for themselves.

Javed Dipty, a High Court advocate accompanying the victims, criticized the inaction: “If the police had acted swiftly, the violence could have been prevented. Instead, they allowed the situation to spiral out of control.”

Singh called for a fair investigation, the arrest of the perpetrators, and compensation for the victims. He pledged to raise the matter in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, stating, “If the government continues to ignore the plight of the victims, we will march for justice.”

A Poignant Reminder

The tragedies in Maksi and Ratlam reflect the human cost of rising communal tensions. Maida’s voice, along with countless others, serves as a call to action for justice and accountability.

As Singh aptly summarized the plight of the victims with a couplet:

“Wahin kaatil, wahin mukhbir, wahin munsif therey

Aqraba merey Karen khoon ka dawa kis par?”

(They are the murderers, the informers, and the judges.

Who then will my kin accuse for my murder?)

The fight for justice continues, even as hope remains elusive.