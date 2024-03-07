Marnia Lazreg: Champion of Women’s Rights in the Muslim World

Marnia Lazreg, a prominent scholar, and advocate for women’s rights in the Muslim world passed away on January 13 at the age of 83. Her groundbreaking research focused on the struggles and aspirations of women, drawing from her experiences in French colonial Algeria. Lazreg’s work challenged traditional norms, particularly critiquing Islamic coverings like head scarves. She leaves behind a legacy of academic excellence and a lasting impact on the study of women’s issues in the Muslim world.