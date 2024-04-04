Zafar Agha (1954 – 2024)

The passing of Zafar Agha, a veteran journalist, has plunged the media community into mourning. Zafar’s career, spanning over four decades, was characterized by his unwavering commitment to truth and integrity. Starting as an English journalist, he later transitioned seamlessly into Urdu journalism, leaving an indelible mark on both spheres.

Zafar Agha breathed his last on March 22, 2024, at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, after battling pneumonia and chest infection. His demise, attributed to cardiac arrest, marked the end of a storied career marked by resilience and dedication.

Born into a Shia family in Allahabad in 1954, Zafar pursued his education at Yadgar Hussaini College and Allahabad University, where his passion for English literature blossomed. Throughout his life, he remained committed to progressive ideals, evident in his active involvement in student movements and his steadfast support for democratic values.

Zafar’s journalistic journey commenced in 1979 with “Link Magazine” in New Delhi, where he honed his skills as an English journalist. Over the years, he contributed significantly to esteemed publications such as “India Today” and “Sunday Observer,” establishing himself as a respected voice in the field.

In the face of political upheaval in the 1980s and 1990s, Zafar stood firm in his commitment to journalistic ethics. He was among the few Muslim journalists who rose to prominence during this tumultuous period, earning admiration for his principled approach to reporting.

Zafar’s transition to Urdu journalism further cemented his legacy, with his columns in publications like “Siyast” and “Inqlab” garnering widespread acclaim. As the editor of the Urdu news portal

“Qumi Awaz,” he continued to uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity until his final days.

Despite enduring personal challenges, including injuries sustained while reporting on riots in Allahabad, Zafar remained resolute in his dedication to his craft. His impact on the journalistic landscape will be felt for generations to come, serving as a source of inspiration for aspiring journalists.

Zafar Agha leaves behind a profound legacy as a trailblazer in journalism, a champion of truth, and a beloved friend and colleague. While his physical presence may be gone, his spirit lives on in the countless lives he touched throughout his remarkable career. May his soul find eternal peace.