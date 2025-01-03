30 Minutes of Exercise Boosts Memory and Cognitive Performance, Study Finds

New research reveals that starting the day with exercise, such as cycling or brisk walking, can significantly enhance memory and cognitive function throughout the day.

A study conducted by University College London (UCL) found that 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity, paired with at least six hours of sleep, leads to noticeable improvements in cognitive performance the following day.

“The takeaway is simple – physical activity benefits your brain, and quality sleep enhances that effect,” said Dr. Mikaela Bloomberg, the study’s lead author.

Long-Lasting Cognitive Benefits

Previous studies have linked physical activity to a lower risk of dementia and short-term cognitive boosts. However, as Bloomberg notes, many of these studies were conducted in controlled lab environments, measuring responses over brief periods.

This new research, published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, focuses on real-life scenarios, showing that the positive effects of exercise on the brain can persist longer than previously thought.

How the Study Was Conducted

The study observed 76 adults aged 50 to 83, all free from cognitive impairments or dementia. Participants wore accelerometers for eight days to track their physical activity and sleep while continuing their daily routines. Each day, they completed simple online cognitive tests assessing memory, attention, and processing speed.

The results showed that for every 30-minute increase in physical activity, there was a 2% to 5% improvement in working and episodic memory scores the next day.

A Step Toward Supporting Cognitive Health

Bloomberg highlighted the importance of expanding this research to individuals with mild cognitive impairment.

“Even a slight improvement in cognitive performance can significantly enhance daily life for those experiencing early signs of cognitive decline,” she noted.

The study underscores the potential of exercise in protecting brain health as people age.

“Cognitive decline is a natural part of aging,” Bloomberg added.

“By making small, daily adjustments like regular physical activity, we can help maintain cognitive function, independence, and social engagement as we grow older.”