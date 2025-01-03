The Divine Name “Allah”: A Profound Explanation

In a second-year Arabic class at Yarmouk University in Jordan, Professor Fakhry Kattaneh posed a thought-provoking question:

“Who among you can explain the divine name ‘Allah’ from a linguistic and miraculous perspective?”

To everyone’s surprise, the only student to raise her hand was Helen, a young Spanish Christian studying a master’s degree in Arabic. Fluent in classical Arabic, Helen offered a unique and insightful explanation that left the class in awe.

The Linguistic Beauty of the Name “Allah”

Helen began:

“The name ‘Allah’ is the most beautiful word I have encountered in Arabic. Its pronunciation is extraordinary, as it resonates from the back of the throat rather than requiring lip movement.

When you pronounce ‘Allah,’ your lips do not move. This unique feature means that anyone can remember and invoke this name silently, without others noticing.”

The Miraculous Flexibility of the Name

Helen continued to explain how the name retains its meaning even when letters are removed:

1. Removing the first letter (Alif):

• It becomes Lillah (For Allah), as in the verse:

“To Allah belong the most beautiful names. Call upon Him by them.”

2. Removing the Alif and the first Lam:

• It becomes Lahu (For Him), as in the verse:

“To Him belongs everything in the heavens and the earth.”

3. Removing the Alif and both Lams:

• It becomes Hu (He), as in the verse:

“He is the One who has no deity besides Him.”

4. Removing the first Lam:

• It becomes Ilah (Deity), as in the verse:

“Allah, there is no deity besides Him.”

A Name of Ease and Mercy

Helen then emphasized the simplicity of the letters Alif, Lam, and Ha, which make up the name. She explained:

“These letters are light in pronunciation and do not require lip movement. This design allows a person, even on the verge of death, to utter the oneness expression La ilaha illa Allah (There is no deity but Allah) with ease.”

Helen’s Transformation

Moved by the depth of Islamic teachings and the beauty of the divine name, Helen eventually embraced Islam and took the name Abida (the worshiper).