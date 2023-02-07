UP’s Sania Mirza, became the first Muslim fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force

Indian Muslims always get bad press, and they are in the news for all the wrong reasons, but not this time. Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, Sania Mirza (18 yrs) is going to become India’s first Muslim girl fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

This positive story from the Muslim community is a slap on Yogi Aditayanath’s face whose “Abbajan” comment had pained the Muslim community a lot. It is also a slap on Godi media which has made the entire Muslim community anti-national to be vilified day in and day out on the so-called national TV Channels.

Anyway, the daughter of a TV mechanic from Jasovar village, in the Dehat Kotwali police station area of Mirzapur district UP. Sania Mirza has been selected to become a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force after she secured 149th rank in the NDA exam.

“There were only two seats reserved for the women in the fighter pilot wing. I failed to grab a seat on the first attempt. However, I managed to bag a seat on the second attempt,” Mirza reportedly told the media.

Her message to the aspirants is that it is incorrect to assume only applicants with strong English communication abilities can crack such prestigious posts. “I went to a Hindi-medium school and have become a role model for all Hindi-medium students,” she said.

Sania is the second girl in the country who has been selected as a fighter pilot. The first is Avni Chaturvedi Sania’s role model.

Sania’s mother Tabassum Mirza said, “Our daughter has made us and the entire village proud. She fulfills the dream of becoming the first fighter pilot. She inspired every girl in the village to follow their dreams.”

There were 400 seats available in the National Defense Academy 2022 examination, which included both male and female candidates. There were 19 seats reserved for women and two for fighter pilots. Sania could secure a seat in these two seats due to her talent.

Sania Mirza will join NDA Khadakwasla in Pune. After completing the course she will join the Indian Air Force and become the first Muslim female fighter pilot in India.