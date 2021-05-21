Jamaat-e-Islami Hind President calls upon cadre to serve people amidst second wave of pandemic

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) President Syed Sadatullah Husaini has called upon its cadre to serve people during the second wave of the pandemic. In an online speech, primarily addressing to JIH members and sympathizers, Mr. Husaini said: “As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hits us with all its ferocity, I call upon the cadre of the Jamaat to dedicate themselves for the cause of helping and serving the people of our country. Our work shall mainly be on the three fronts: Creating awareness, serving people, and reminding them of the spiritual and moral dimension of the pandemic.

He said, “At this juncture, everybody must wear masks in mosques and follow social distancing norms during congregational prayers. Life and death are in the hand of God, our responsibility lies in following all the necessary precautions and then having trust in God. We must not delay medications and medical advice after the onset of symptoms as it leads to complications and adding to the burden on our healthcare system. Our members and associates should be role models for this scientific and rational approach. We must also create awareness in society about it.”

The other aspect of the pandemic towards which the JIH President pointed out was its spiritual and moral dimension. He said: “We must demonstrate our Islamic character by serving humanity in its hour of crisis by having complete faith in divine providence. We must also discharge our duty to remind people of their Creator and Sustainer. Society must be told to introspect regarding their sins and inequities both as a nation and as well at a personal level. Trials and tribulations present an opportunity towards gaining spiritual insight, seeking pardon and turning towards God. Let us pray in this holy month of Ramadan and ask our Lord to pardon us and grant relief from this pandemic and bring about an early end to this ordeal and suffering.”

(Extracted from muslimmirror.com)