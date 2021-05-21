Zuhaib Qureshi from Muzaffarnagar secures 6th rank in top Engineering services exams

Zuhaib Qureshi of Muzaffarnagar (UP) has secured the sixth rank in the recently declared Indian Engineering Services (IES) exam results. The IES is a top all India level engineering services exam.

Zuhaib Qureshi’s father is a scrap trader. Most of the Quraishis in the area associated with the meat trade.

Zuhaib has secured the sixth rank in the IES exam, in which nearly 10 lakh candidates appeared. Speaking with TwoCircles.net, Zuhaib says he is overjoyed at his success. “I always thought I have a scientific temperament and now I will use it to strengthen and serve my country,” he says.

Zuhaib achieved this success in the first attempt. Having studied in a Hindi medium school, Zuhaib has tried hard to excel at English.

Zuhaib’s mother Shaheen wants Zuhaib to contribute to his country’s progress.

“I have prayed a lot to Allah. He (Zuhaib) was very anxious on the day of the result. He was constantly looking at his phone. When I tried to snatch is a phone, he announced that ‘Ammi I got All India sixth rank.’ I cried on hearing the news. Our world has changed since that day. All people are congratulating us. Zuhaib has passed many big exams before but he dreamt of IES which he has now achieved. May Allah be kind to him,” she told TwoCircles.net.

Zuhaib credits his success to Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), one of India’s premier higher education institutes, where he did his engineering studies.