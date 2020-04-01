US Delegation Lauds MWL’s Peace Initiatives

Riyadh: Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa recently met with a delegation of the US Congress. The delegates appreciated MWL’s global efforts to fight extremism, violence and terrorism and the initiatives the organization has taken to promote dialogue between people of different cultures and to ensure intercultural harmony for the benefit of all mankind. They also commended MWL’s efforts to promote interreligious and intercultural civilized communication.

Welcoming the delegation, Al-Issa stressed “MWL’s commitment to fruitful communications with the US in the name of the Islamic Ummah’s scholars and intellectuals in order to achieve common goals.” “Everybody is counting on the relevant religious, intellectual and civil society institutions to contribute to a positive rapprochement between different religions and cultures” to help build an environment of love, cooperation, mutual respect and that rejects rejects all forms of religious and cultural conflicts.