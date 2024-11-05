Transformative Reflections from the 500th Discover Yourself Workshop held in Hyderabad at Zimris Banquet Hall on the 5-6th October 2024

Here are the heartfelt reflections of participants who attended the 500th Discover Yourself Workshop. Each experience sheds light on the life-changing impact the workshop has had on their spiritual, emotional, and personal growth.

Embracing the Present-“I used to worry about the future, but now I’m enjoying the present and trying to make it better for myself and those around me.”

• A Shift in Perspective- “Before the workshop, I used to judge people, but now my perspective has changed. I’ve shifted from a human-centered (mind) approach to an Allah-centered (heart) approach.”

• Confidence and Forgiveness-“The workshop was amazing. I feel more confident, have stopped overthinking, and started spending more time with my family. I’ve learned to forgive, even after fights with my siblings, and listen to my mother instead of reacting.”

• Letting Go of Grudges-“This workshop made me realize that life is too short to hold grudges. It’s better to let go and forgive. We are here for worship, not to get upset over trivial matters.”

• From Confusion to Clarity-“The first day was confusing, but by the last day, it became the best experience. This workshop has changed a lot in my life.”

• A Program for Humanity-“This workshop is beneficial for all of humanity. My family welcomed this program wholeheartedly.”

• Mind to Heart Transformation-“I was confused between the mind and heart, but now there’s been a drastic change in my life and my family’s life. I’ve learned to connect fully with Allah.”

• Accountability and Responsibility-“Alhamdulillah, I have clarity in my life about what is true (Haq) and what is false (Batil). I willingly declare that I am responsible and accountable for my words and actions.”

• Renewed Faith and Inner Peace-“This workshop is really great! It reignited my faith (Iman). I now have more control over my mind and am practicing inner purification.”

• Understanding Islam’s True Meaning-“I had been searching for this kind of knowledge. My perspective has shifted, and I now understand the true meaning of Islam.”

• From Denial to Submission-“I went from being in a state of denial to one of submission. I will take responsibility to change myself first, before trying to change others.”

• A New Perspective on Life-“This workshop has helped me look at the world from a much better perspective. I would have missed out on becoming a true human being.”

• Freedom from Overthinking-“I was always overthinking, but now I feel free and happy. I have big goals, and I want to contribute by teaching five lakh people Hijamah.”

• Becoming More Humane-“This was an eye-opening experience, filled with valuable lessons. My mother says I’ve become more humane after attending this workshop.”

• Living in the Present-“I used to live in the past, but now I am fully present. It was a mind-blowing experience that shifted me from a world of opinions to a world of reality.”

• Unleashing Inner Strength-“After the third day, I feel like I’ve conquered something positive and beautiful. Whatever life throws at me, I now know I can handle it. I feel more powerful than ever, Alhamdulillah!”

• Practical Spirituality-“The coach showed us things practically instead of just teaching. Alhamdulillah! Now I question whether Allah loves my worship, even in Salah. This workshop brought about a huge transformation.”

• Reconnecting with Allah-“It helped me reconnect with Allah and control my Nafs (lower self). The way the coach explained and guided us was mind-blowing.”

• Heart-Centered Connection to Allah-“It’s truly life-changing. Sir connected everything to the Quran, shifting us from the mind to the heart and connecting us with Allah. We are human beings and must see everyone as equals.”

• True Belief Uncovered-“Through this workshop, I realized that I’m not just a Muslim, but a true believer (Mumin). Without this workshop, I would have been stuck in my mind, never learning how to think with my heart. This workshop helped me truly understand myself.”

Finding Clarity in Life’s Purpose

Hajira: “I’ve found a straight path to success in both worlds. The workshop was superb, fantastic, and mind-blowing. A few years ago, I wanted to do something meaningful with my life but wasn’t sure what. Now, I have clarity in my mind and heart, knowing to focus on my journey and not just the results. I hope to always stay connected to Sir’s guidance, InshaAllah.”

Unique and Eye-Opening Experience

Hafsa: “An interesting, creative, and unique workshop. I valued every second of it. While I didn’t fully understand everything Sir conveyed, I am incredibly grateful for what I did learn. The experience was out of this world, and I’ve never seen such dedication in someone trying to change society without expecting anything in return.”

Shifting from Worldly Love to Love for Allah

Sameer: “This workshop prepared me to be successful in life. It was incredibly useful and transformational. Alhamdulillah, I’m grateful to Allah for attending. I learned how to shift my focus from the love of people to the love of Allah. JazakAllah Khair for this valuable lesson.”

Subtle Yet Meaningful Transformation

Ummul Khair: “This workshop taught me things I’ve never read or heard anywhere before. To truly understand the purpose of your life, you must attend. Although my transformation wasn’t drastic, those minor but important shifts in my thinking and perspective have made a big difference. My family was impressed when I shared the lessons with them.”

Emotionally Touching and Valuable Insights

Naseeh Ahmed: “This workshop touched my heart deeply. As my first workshop, it was immensely valuable. The insights and emotions conveyed were heart-touching and incredibly useful. I hope to attend again.”

From Anti-Social to Embracing Islam Practically

Ammar: “An intriguing, thought-provoking, and transformational workshop. I finally realized the practical aspect of Islam. Before attending, I was anti-social, but now I can easily socialize with strangers. I’ve found myself to be a completely different person. Honestly, there’s not enough space to praise this workshop sufficiently.”

Realizing My Endless Potential

Ramsha: “The workshop was eye-opening and filled me with contentment, Alhamdulillah. I was confused about my career and frustrated by my family’s lack of harmony. This workshop made me realize that I have endless potential, and it’s me who’s stopping myself. I’m committed to mastering my mind and living from the heart, moment to moment.”

Overcoming Personal Struggles

Fatima: “This mind-blowing reality workshop helped me handle my difficult situation with ease. Before, I couldn’t manage, but now I feel confident I can. I gained clarity on who I am, who people are, and who Allah truly is.”

Transforming from Ego to Humility

Saniya: “One of the most valuable experiences in my life. I used to think that following the five pillars of Islam would take me to Jannah, but Alhamdulillah, my perspective has changed. This workshop changed my life. Sir is like my ‘Nanu,’ and it felt as though he was personally talking to me. The phrase, ‘Apni Anna ko Fana Kardo’ (Give up your ego), really resonated with me. My parents were amazed by my transformation, and InshaAllah, they’ll attend the next workshop.”

Implementing Islamic Values in Daily Life

Sadia: “I learned how to apply Islamic values in my everyday life. This workshop is beneficial for people of all ages. I would’ve missed out on the simple and clear explanations about Islam if I hadn’t attended. The workshop transformed my understanding of how to behave toward others. My family members were happy when I created a chart to track the lessons and experiences I gained, and we’re now implementing these Islamic values at home, InshaAllah.”