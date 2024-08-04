Grand Opening of Sulthan Diamonds & Gold’s New Showroom in Bengaluru

Sulthan Diamonds & Gold, the trusted jewelry brand since 1992, has launched its 12th showroom and third in Bengaluru, located in HBR Layout. The grand inauguration on July 11, 2024, was graced by Bollywood actress Prachi Desai, along with notable dignitaries including U. T. Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly; K J George, Minister of Energy; Syed Mohamed Beary, CMD of Bearys Group; and Ummer Tee Kay, MD of Tee Kay Groups.

With over three decades of excellence, Sulthan Diamonds & Gold is renowned for its purity, exquisite designs, lowest making charges, superior after-sales service, and lifelong free maintenance for jewelry. Committed to quality, Sulthan offers only International Gemological Institute (IGI) and Gemological Science International (GSI) certified diamond ornaments, Platinum Guild International (PGI) certified platinum ornaments, and 100% BIS hallmarked HUID 916 gold and silver.

The new showroom features exclusive brands such as KYOMI Luxury Diamonds, AAMOKHA platinum collections, AAKARSHA uncut diamonds, AMOOLYA precious gemstone jewelry, DILAN premium antique collections, Samskriti traditional collections, TAARAKA kids’ collections, and Caia lightweight lifestyle jewelry for college and office wear.

Sulthan Diamonds & Gold stands out by charging for net gold weight only, with stones charged separately, and offers fabulous inaugural discounts. The HBR Layout showroom aims to capture the hearts of jewelry lovers in Mysuru with its blend of contemporary and traditional designs, unparalleled purity, and exceptional service.

The showroom also boasts a wide range of silver jewelry collections and branded watches. Managing Director Dr. Abdul Rahoof and Executive Director Abdul Rahim expressed their delight in opening the third Bengaluru showroom, following Ulsoor Road and Jayanagar in 2015, and highlighted that this new establishment has created over 75 jobs.

As one of the few jewelers with an import license for pure gold, Sulthan uses imported pure gold bars and operates state-of-the-art manufacturing units, ensuring high-quality jewelry at reasonable prices. Sulthan offers the lowest making charges with no wastage fees, various 11-month purchase schemes, and an advance booking facility for marriage customers, protecting them from gold rate hikes. Special discount packages are available for marriage purchases, catering to all occasions from newborns to bridal collections.

The grand showroom is located at Bearys Amity, Opposite BDA Complex, 1st Stage, 3rd Block, HBR Layout, Bengaluru. For inquiries, call 080-40996916.