King Faisal Prize Winners 2020

Riyadh: The 2020 King Faisal International Prize for Service to Islam has been awarded to The Makkah Document. The Makkah Document was issued by the Makkah conference organized by the Muslim World League. The document is a historic constitution that enshrines the values of coexistence among the followers of various religions, cultures, and sects in a bid to achieve peace among the diverse communities of human society. The document was awarded the prize in recognition for being a historic constitution that enshrines the values of coexistence among the followers of various religions, cultures, and sects in a bid to achieve peace among the diverse communities of human society. The document was approved by 1200 Muslim figures from 109 countries hailing from different Islamic schools and sects.

Dr. Mohammed Hashem Ghosheh from Jordan, former professor at Al-Quds University, was announced winner of the prize for Islamic Studies for his work on the topic of Jerusalem’s Islamic heritage. The prize for Arabic language and literature under the theme “Arabic Language Studies in Other Languages” was given to Dr. Michael Carter, an Australian professor at the University of Sydney. Dr. Stuart Holland Orkin, an American professor at the Faculty of Medicine at Harvard University, was granted the prize in Medicine for his work on haemoglobin diseases. The price for Science was awarded to Dr. Xiaodong Wang at the National Institute of Biological Sciences in Beijing. He was given the award for his pioneering discoveries that led to changes in understanding the functions and death of adult cells, contributing to the development of treatments and drugs so as to resist life-threatening diseases.