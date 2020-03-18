Lesson for Living

One day, a school teacher wrote on the board the following:

9×1=5

9×2=18

9×3=27

9×4=36

9×5=45

9×6=54

9×7=63

9×8=72

9×9=81

9×10=90

When she was done, the teacher looked at the students and found that they were all laughing at her! This was because of the first equation, which was, obviously, wrong.

Then, addressing the students, the teacher said:

“I wrote that first equation wrong on purpose, because I wanted you to learn something important about life. I wanted you to know how some people in the world might sometimes treat you. You can see that I wrote the equation right nine times, but none of you congratulated me for it. But all of you laughed and criticized me because of the one wrong thing I did!

“So, this is the lesson: Some people may never appreciate the good you do, even if you do good a million times. But they will criticize one little wrong thing you may do. But don’t get discouraged. Continue doing good. Always rise above all the laughter and criticism. Stay strong!”

How the students appreciated their teacher and the lesson she had taught them that day!